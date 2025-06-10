YDL receives Ann Arbor Rotary Club grant to help fund literacy programs at downtown location

The Ypsilanti District Library has received grant funding to help them with several programs in their Reading Together Downtown Initiative.

Since the downtown Ypsilanti District Library opened its doors once again in April, it has received a needed $4,900 grant from the Ann Arbor Rotary Club. The money will fund its Reading Readiness and Black Men Read programs.

YDL spokesperson Sam Killian says this will also allow them to have kids keep books read to them from their various programs.

“When you’re giving kids the opportunity to choose books and build their own libraries with stories that resonate with them, with stories that have characters that look like them, all of that is hugely important.”

Killian says the grant will support the YDL’s ongoing efforts to improve literacy rates among Ypsilanti schoolchildren, aiming for a higher percentage than the current 83% of third graders reading below their grade level.

