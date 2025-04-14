Ypsilanti District Library's downtown branch reopening today

Ypsilanti residents no longer have to wonder and wait as the downtown location of the Ypsilanti District Library on Michigan Avenue reopens today after a series of delays.

The Downtown branch of the Ypsilanti District Library closed July 2023 after a rainstorm caused significant water damage. After remediation work was completed, construction supply chain issues and changing contractors for a new front decorative vestibule further delayed the reopening.

YDL spokesperson Sam Killian says today’s reopening has been made possible thanks to continued support from the local community.

“So, support that we’ve gotten from the community with has really kind of been unbelievable. Any time we’ve had an update to share, we’ve really gotten a lot of support. It means a lot people are pulling for us, and we’re just as excited to have them back as they are.”

Killian says some redesign work still needs to be finished, but it will be done before and after library operation hours.

