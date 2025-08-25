YDL advocates for harm reduction amidst Trump's threat of defunding

The Ypsilanti District Library (YDL) is working with medical advocates to encourage harm reduction within the community.

Harm reduction, which treats overdoses than punishing drug use, has been deemed by the Trump Administration to be ineffective.

Kat Layton is the social worker at the Ypsilanti District Library. She says harm reduction has been effective in combating disparities. She adds Trump's stance to punish drug overdoses exacerbates medical distrust in certain communities.

"According to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data, Washtenaw County has the third-highest rate of racially disparate overdose morbidity in the state."

Layton says the YDL has been working with Wolverine Street Medicine and LEAF Harm Reduction to create positive pathways for those struggling with addiction. She says they will continue to aid those who overdose in the Ypsilanti community, so they can have a chance to recover.

