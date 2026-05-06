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2026 Bikes for Kids Giveaway

2026 Bikes for Kids Giveaway

Charles E. Boyk Law Offices are proud to offer our 18th annual Bikes for Kids Giveaway. To promote bicycle safety and recognize deserving children in the community, we are giving away 10 bikes to local children for the summer! To learn more and make a nomination visit our Bikes for Kids Giveaway page.

Event Date: Now - June 14th, 2026

Charles E. Boyk Law Offices, LLC
12:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Charles E. Boyk Law Offices, LLC
(419)-909-3024
info@charlesboyk-law.com
https://www.charlesboyk-law.com/boyk-bikes-for-kids/
Charles E. Boyk Law Offices, LLC
1500 Timberwolf Dr,
Holland, Ohio 43528
(419) 909-3024
info@charlesboyk-law.com
https://www.charlesboyk-law.com