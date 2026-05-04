5 Simple Things we can ALL do to Prevent Elder Abuse

What if preventing elder abuse started with just a few simple steps?

Join us this June for an engaging and practical training during World Elder Abuse Awareness Day month that explores five easy things anyone can do to help protect older adults in our community.

Facilitated by Rachael Dawson-Baglien, Senior Resource Manager at Catholic Charities Washtenaw County, the session covers:

* Common types of elder abuse

* Risk factors and warning signs

* Practical ways to check in with older adults

* Local resources that can help

You don’t have to be an expert to make a difference, just someone who cares about their neighbors.