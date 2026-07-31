American Patchwork Quartet
American Patchwork Quartet
American Patchwork Quartet (APQ)—founded by multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning guitarist and vocalist Clay Ross and shaped in collaboration with an ensemble of internationally celebrated musicians—binds timeless American folk songs with jazz sophistication, country twang, West African hypnotics, and East Asian ornamentation. Their debut album was recently nominated for “Best Folk Album” at the 67th GRAMMY® Awards.
The Ark
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
The Ark
316 S. Main StreetAnn Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-761-1800
info@theark.org