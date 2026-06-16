Experience the 2026 Ann Arbor Art Fair, the nation’s largest juried art event, returning to downtown Ann Arbor from July 16–18, 2026 (July 16-17 10am-9pm, July 18 10am-8pm). This beloved Midwest tradition transforms 30 city blocks into a vibrant showcase of creativity, featuring nearly 1,000 juried artists, interactive art-making spaces, and live demonstrations.

Beyond the exceptional art, visitors can enjoy:

Live Entertainment: Three dedicated music stages will feature local and regional talent throughout the fair.

Culinary Delights: A variety of dining options, from local restaurant pop-ups to the Original Culinary Arts Gallery, which features Zingerman’s tastings and demonstrations.

Family-Friendly Fun: Inclusive activities include the Mini Sensory Zone, the Kids Collectors Club, and live 3D chalk art by David Zinn.

Community Spirit: Opportunities to support local small businesses through street-side storefronts and the Marketplace’s annual Bargain Days.

Whether you’re an avid art collector or looking for a weekend of community fun, the Ann Arbor Art Fair offers a unique celebration of creativity for all ages.

