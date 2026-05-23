ARROW Amateur Radio Field Day
ARROW Amateur Radio Field Day
Free!
Field Day, an amateur radio event that takes place on the last full weekend of June every year, is an emergency communications exercise, public outreach event, and social event all rolled into one. Hams operate round-the-clock from tents and RVs using emergency power supplied by gas generators, solar panels, and batteries. You are invited to watch, join in, and get on the air!The event officially starts Saturday June 27th @ 2:00pm EDT, lasting for 24 hours, ending on Sunday June 28th at 2:00pm EDT.
https://w8rp.org/arrow-amateur-radio-field-day-2026/
https://www.arrl.org/field-day
Ann Arbor Municipal Airport - Soccer Fields
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
ARROW Communication Association
cwgeek@kb6nu.com
Ann Arbor Municipal Airport - Soccer Fields
801 Airport DrAnn Arbor, Michigan 48108
7346575059
ralphkatz48105@gmail.com