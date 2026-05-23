Free!

Field Day, an amateur radio event that takes place on the last full weekend of June every year, is an emergency communications exercise, public outreach event, and social event all rolled into one. Hams operate round-the-clock from tents and RVs using emergency power supplied by gas generators, solar panels, and batteries. You are invited to watch, join in, and get on the air!The event officially starts Saturday June 27th @ 2:00pm EDT, lasting for 24 hours, ending on Sunday June 28th at 2:00pm EDT.

https://w8rp.org/arrow-amateur-radio-field-day-2026/

https://www.arrl.org/field-day