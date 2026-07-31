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Artist Mixer with Featured Artist Showcase Felicia (Fel) Phillips

Artist Mixer with Featured Artist Showcase Felicia (Fel) Phillips

Stop by, meet some of the NTG Ensemble, connect with fellow artists, and check out Fel’s work! This event is part of the First Fridays Ypsilanti Art Crawl. Artist Mixers are an opportunity for artists of all disciplines in the community to meet, connect, and collaborate. Drinks and light refreshments will be provided. We look forward to meeting you!

The Back Office Studio
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Neighborhood Theatre Group
info@ntgypsi.org
https://www.ntgypsi.org/

Artist Group Info

Felicia Phillips
The Back Office Studio
13 N Washington St
Ypsilanti, Michigan 48197