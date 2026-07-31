Artist Mixer with Featured Artist Showcase Felicia (Fel) Phillips
Artist Mixer with Featured Artist Showcase Felicia (Fel) Phillips
Stop by, meet some of the NTG Ensemble, connect with fellow artists, and check out Fel’s work! This event is part of the First Fridays Ypsilanti Art Crawl. Artist Mixers are an opportunity for artists of all disciplines in the community to meet, connect, and collaborate. Drinks and light refreshments will be provided. We look forward to meeting you!
The Back Office Studio
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Neighborhood Theatre Group
info@ntgypsi.org
Artist Group Info
Felicia Phillips
The Back Office Studio
13 N Washington StYpsilanti, Michigan 48197