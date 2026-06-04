Berlin Philharmonic Brass, founded in the 1950s, is one of the longest-standing ensembles to have emerged from arguably the greatest orchestra in the world, the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra. Its twelve virtuoso brass players bring this ensemble’s distinctive sound and tradition to dynamic chamber music performances in Germany and throughout the world.

The Berlin Philharmonic Brass Ensemble’s concerts are a celebration of the diversity of brass music, ranging from Baroque and Classical repertoire to newly commissioned works by leading contemporary composers and entertaining arrangements of jazz and popular pieces.

The rapport between the twelve musicians, undoubtedly enhanced by their experience in playing together as Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra members, is communicated to their audiences in performances of spontaneity and passion.