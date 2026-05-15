Join us for the 10th year anniversary Bridging 23 Unity Walk! Walk with us from United Way of Southeast Michigan to Brown Chapel AME Church. If you are unable to join in the walk - join the celebration and be in community with us at Brown Chapel.

Bridging US 23 was founded on the belief that when people unite for the greater good, positive change is inevitable.

Developed in collaboration by The Dispute Resolution Center (DRC) with The Association for Youth Empowerment (AYE), Bridging US 23 is dedicated to transforming the way the people of Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and the surrounding communities relate to one another.

Our ultimate goal is to connect communities, inspire compassion and take action to call forth the beloved community

The Unity Walk was born out of a Bridging US 23 restorative circle in 2017, when community members spearheaded the Walk as an annual fundraiser for the DRC.

The Unity Walk builds on the foundation of taking action and bringing public visibility to the inequities between the Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor communities.