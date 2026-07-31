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Chastity Brown

Chastity Brown

Based in Minnesota, but with roots in Tennessee, Chastity Brown grew up surrounded by country and soul music. In the full gospel church of her childhood, she played saxophone and drums and found her singing voice and a passion for music. Her first show was in Knoxville, TN, and then it was on to Minneapolis. Since then, she’s been featured on NPR’s “Favorite Sessions,” CMT, American Songwriter, the London Times, Paste Magazine and others. Chastity has toured the U.S. and abroad, appearing on the U.K.’s Later…with Jools Holland.​

The Ark
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
The Ark
316 S. Main Street
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-761-1800
info@theark.org
https://theark.org