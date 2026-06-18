The countdown is on. Don't miss Clarkston's favorite charity golf outing, where every swing helps families find affordable housing.

In just six weeks, golfers, business leaders, and community supporters will gather for the 4th Annual Connecting Fore a Cause presented by Oakwood Construction, and we'd love for you to be part of it.

Enjoy an 18-hole scramble, Bloody Mary & Mimosa Bar, breakfast, strolling lunch, dinner buffet with a DJ spinning yacht rock, prizes, games, networking, and a full day on the course, all while helping local families access affordable housing and build brighter futures.

More than 92 golfers have already registered, and fewer than 8 foursomes remain. Reserve your spot today before registration closes.

Play Golf. Build Community. Change Lives.

Foursome: $600

Individual Golfer: $150

Sponsorships: Starting at $250

Looking to grow your visibility in the community? Sponsorship opportunities put your brand in front of golfers, local businesses, and community leaders while supporting a mission that matters.

Grab Your Clubs. Change a Life.

