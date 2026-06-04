Count Basie Orchestra with Carmen Bradford

In the history of jazz music, only one bandleader has the distinction of having his orchestra still performing sold-out concerts around the world, with members personally chosen by him, for nearly 40 years after his passing. Pianist and bandleader William James “Count” Basie was, and still is, an American institution who personifies the grandeur and excellence of jazz. The Count Basie Orchestra, today directed by Scotty Barnhart, has won every respected jazz poll in the world at least once, received 18 Grammy Awards, appeared in movies, television shows, and at every major jazz festival and concert hall in the world.

The Orchestra is joined by MSU’s own Carmen Bradford, 2019 Grammy Award winner and faculty member with MSU Jazz Studies. Ms. Bradford was discovered and hired by Count Basie himself and was the featured vocalist for many years. An audience favorite, she joins the ensemble in this special performance for a night of electrifying rhythms and unstoppable swing.