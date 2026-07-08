Create by the River

Looking for a reason to get outside, meet new people, and spend a summer evening in Ann Arbor?

We are offering several different activities for you to enjoy, which may change based on weather and/or attendees' interest: photo-walk & sharing, open-mic, sharing of completed work/works in progress, drawing, painting, and writing. Individuals as well as families are welcome. Some of the activities are used during workshops that we will be offering this summer and in the fall. This event is made possible by a grant from the Arts Initiative at the University of Michigan.

Stay for all or part of the event! Here is a brief schedule:

Welcome & intro – 3 to 3:15 pm

Community networking – 3:15 to 3:45 pm

Nature photo walk OR art table activity, sharing & discussion – 3:45 to 4:30 pm

Presentations by event organizers – 4:30 to 5 pm

Open-Mic – 5 to 5:30 pm

Conversation with organizers & other attendees – 5:30 to 6 pm

No prior experience with creative or performing arts is necessary to join us. The process of learning about ourselves, coping with whatever burdens us, and when we feel ready - expressing ourselves in a caring community is the most important part of coming together.

