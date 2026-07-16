Create by the River

Looking for a reason to get outside, meet new people, and spend a summer evening in Ann Arbor?

Arts Healing Within & Across Communities is a new initiative that is being launched with funding from the University of Michigan’s Arts Initiative. We’re excited to offer several different activities for you to enjoy, which may change based on weather and/or attendees' interest: photo-walk & sharing, open-mic, sharing of completed work/works in progress, drawing, painting, and writing. Individuals as well as families are welcome.

One portion of the event is an open-mic where we're inviting creative community members to share works related to healing, belonging, community. In another part, we'll be sharing our creative work to illustrate our own engagement in the arts. We'll also talk about the initiative in general & share some upcoming activities for summer & fall.

Stay for all or part of the event!

Welcome & intro – 3 to 3:15 pm

Community networking – 3:15 to 3:45 pm

Nature photo walk OR art table activity, sharing & discussion – 3:45 to 4:30 pm

Presentations by event organizers – 4:30 to 5 pm

Open-Mic – 5 to 5:30 pm

Conversation with organizers & other attendees – 5:30 to 6 pm

No prior experience with creative or performing arts is necessary to join us.

