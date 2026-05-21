Creating a Vision of Greatness
Creating a Vision of Greatness
Take the time to figure out where you really want to go. Discover the power of visioning, practice writing one about a particular point in your future, and receive tips on incorporating this new tool into your life! This approach applies on any scale – from a price change to a personal vacation to a new business!
BrightWorks Coworking Forest Cove
$10
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
ZingTrain and BrightWorks Coworking
BrightWorks Coworking Forest Cove
3027 Miller RoadAnn Arbor, Michigan 48103