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Creating a Vision of Greatness

Creating a Vision of Greatness

Take the time to figure out where you really want to go. Discover the power of visioning, practice writing one about a particular point in your future, and receive tips on incorporating this new tool into your life! This approach applies on any scale – from a price change to a personal vacation to a new business!

BrightWorks Coworking Forest Cove
$10
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

ZingTrain and BrightWorks Coworking
https://brightworkscoworking.com/zingtrain-creating-a-vision-of-greatness-rsvp/
BrightWorks Coworking Forest Cove
3027 Miller Road
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103