"Dance Into Spring" - Pilar's Foundation Fundraiser

Pilar's Foundation will offer live music and hot tamales at a fundraiser to provide humanitarian support for local immigrant families in need.

The propelling beats of live music - including Funk, Afro-Caribbean, Jazz, Soul, and Ska - performed by acclaimed Michigan bands Jive Colossus, Backbeat Manifesto, and Killer Diller, will entice the audience to "Dance Into Action." The event will be held on May 30, 2026 from 4:00 to 8:30PM, at Hear.Say Brewery, 2350 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor. Ticket prices are $75 General Admission and $25 for children 12 and under. Included in the price are trademark tamales and a beverage from Pilar's Tamales of Ann Arbor. Tickets can be purchased in person at Pilar's Cafe, 2261 West Liberty St., Ann Arbor or online at pilarsfoundation.org. Portions of the proceeds will go to local community service organizations MIRC, WICIR, and Pilar's Pantry.