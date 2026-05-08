Day of Analytical Meditation with Demo Rinpoche
Day of Analytical Meditation with Demo Rinpoche
Meditation fits well with our daily life practices. The day will also include yoga and music. Free. Come as you are. Join when you can. All welcome. Feel free to bring your lunch. Visit https://www.jewelheart.org/demo-rinpoche/ to learn more about Demo Rinpoche.
Jewel Heart
FREE
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Jewel Heart
7349943387
kathy@jewelheart.org
Artist Group Info
Demo Rinpoche
kathy@jewelheart.org
Jewel Heart
1129 Oak Valley DriveAnn Arbor, Michigan 48108
7349943387
kathy@jewelheart.org