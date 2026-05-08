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Day of Analytical Meditation with Demo Rinpoche

Day of Analytical Meditation with Demo Rinpoche

Meditation fits well with our daily life practices. The day will also include yoga and music. Free. Come as you are. Join when you can. All welcome. Feel free to bring your lunch. Visit https://www.jewelheart.org/demo-rinpoche/ to learn more about Demo Rinpoche.

Jewel Heart
FREE
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Jewel Heart
7349943387
kathy@jewelheart.org
jewelheart.org

Artist Group Info

Demo Rinpoche
kathy@jewelheart.org
https://www.jewelheart.org/demo-rinpoche/
Jewel Heart
1129 Oak Valley Drive
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48108
7349943387
kathy@jewelheart.org
https://www.jewelheart.org/chapters/ann-arbor/