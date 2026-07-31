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Devon Allman's 20 Years Strong Tour

Devon Allman's 20 Years Strong Tour

Celebrating 20 years since the release of his first album and national tour, the 20 Years Strong Tour is a special retrospective show featuring music from across Devon’s celebrated career — including The Allman Betts Band, Devon Allman’s Blues Summit, Royal Southern Brotherhood, Honeytribe, Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter’s Rollers, and classic songs from the Allman Brothers Band catalog.

The Ark
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
The Ark
316 S. Main Street
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-761-1800
info@theark.org
https://theark.org