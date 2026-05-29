Ellen Dickinson plays the 60-bell Lurie Carillon

The carillon is an instrument of bronze bells played via a keyboard and pedalboard. Summer carillon concerts are free and open to all, including to families and their pets. The music happens rain or shine. This season, all concerts are scheduled at Lurie Tower. When you arrive, take a program from the stand near the tower and have a seat outdoors wherever you like, or bring your own lawn chair or blanket (even your own picnic!). Concert staff wearing nametags will be available to answer questions or direct you to accessible restrooms and other facilities. For best acoustics, sit far enough away from the tower to have a direct line of sight to the bells.

Guest artist ELLEN DICKINSON is University Carillonneur at Yale University, and College Carillonist at Trinity College. More than thirty of her students have completed the exam process to become Carillonneur members of the Guild of Carillonneurs in North America (GCNA). In 2020, Ellen was commissioned by a consortium of six colleges to write A New Carillon Book, a beginning carillon lesson book featuring diverse music from many people and places, and original music.

Metered visitor parking is available behind the Walgreen Drama Center. Additional street parking along Bonisteel Blvd. is available after business hours, and metered visitor parking is available by the E.V. Moore Building (lot NC10), the North Campus Recreation Building (lot NC44), and the Art & Architecture Building (lot NC43).