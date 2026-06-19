Join us for the 18th annual Escape to Belle Isle on Saturday, July 18, at the Belle Isle Casino. This cherished summer tradition brings together runners, walkers, families, and participants of all ages from across metro Detroit for a day of community spirit and support.

This event directly benefits Ronald McDonald House Detroit. Every registration helps provide a "home away from home" for families, ensuring parents can stay by their child’s side during medical treatment.

By alleviating financial stress, your participation provides comfort, care, and a sanctuary for families when they need it most.

Race Options

Whether you are a competitive runner, a casual walker, or looking for a family activity, there is a race for you:

2-Mile

5K

10K

Kids Fun Run

Walkers, strollers, and dogs are welcome to join the fun!

Participant Perks & Awards

Custom Gear: All participants receive a custom event T-shirt and a custom finisher medal (including our Kids Fun Run participants).

Kids Fun Run: In addition to their medals, participants of the Kids Fun Run will receive trophies.

Race Awards: Trophies and awards will be presented to the top male and female finishers in the 5K and 10K races.

Race Day Logistics

Registration: Online registration is open now and closes on July 18 at 10 a.m.

Packet Pickup: Available on race day from 6:30 a.m. – 8 a.m. at the Belle Isle Casino.

To learn more and register for the 18th annual Escape to Belle Isle, visit: https://sites.google.com/view/escape-v-1/home