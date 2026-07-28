The Michigan Folk School Welcomes All with Third Annual Folk Festival!

Mark your calendars for the Michigan Folk School’s Third Annual Folk Festival! This free event serves as an opportunity for the Michigan Folk School to open their doors widely and invite curious folks into their community. If you have been wondering what the Michigan Folk School is all about, Saturday, September 19 from 10am - 3pm is the day to find out!

Hosted on the grounds of Staebler Farm County Park at 7734 Plymouth Rd., the festival is an opportunity to step into another world of handcrafted goods and time well spent. The festival will have a large array of activities to experience: craft demonstrations from many of our artisan instructors, live music performances by local artists, great food trucks, field games, a silent auction of instructor-made goods and an instructor-vendor market. No matter how you like to pass the time, there will be something for everyone at the Folk Festival.

The complete line-up of events will be released to the Michigan Folk School’s social media, @MiFolkSchool on Facebook and Instagram, in the time leading up to the festival. Expect a day full of inspiration and folksy fun with the following:

Demonstrations in crafts like blacksmithing, stained glass, leathercraft, and basketweaving from artisan instructors.

High-end vendor market comprised of instructor-made goods.

Two sets of live music by local performers.

Great and fresh food from local vendors.

A silent auction that is composed of Instructor-Made goods – all proceeds go back toward the mission and vision of the Michigan Folk School.

Community building and connecting over craft!

The Michigan Folk School is a division of Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation that is committed to the preservation of Folk Craft and Art through the teaching of classes, courses, and workshops in those topics. Year-round, the Michigan Folk School hosts hundreds of classes in 26 craft disciplines taught by 70+ artisan instructors from throughout the Great Lakes region. They pride themselves on high-quality but low-stakes education – learning purely for the sake of learning.

