Free Band Concert: A Night with the Stars

Join the Washtenaw Community Concert Band under the direction of Associate Conductor Dr. Pam Klena for “A Night with the Stars,” the second concert of our summer series. This patriotic program celebrates the stars of the American flag through music that honors our country’s history and the people who helped shape it. You’ll hear familiar melodies, meaningful moments of reflection, and spirited marches that are sure to get your toes tapping. Bring a friend and enjoy a heartfelt evening as we celebrate the music, memories, and bright stars of our country. Visit WCCBand.org for details.