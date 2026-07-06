The FREE, family friendly Michigan Jazz Festival always takes place on Sunday, July 19th from Noon to 9:15 pm at Schoolcraft College Vistatech Center, 18600 Haggerty Rd, Livonia MI. Forty-six groups are performing on 8 stages simultaneously throughout the day. Go to our website www.michiganjazzfestival.org to find the schedule and information about attending the Festival. There is handicap accessible parking.

Food and beverages are available at 3 locations and there is a great selection of memento Festival merchandise for purchase.

This year we created a position called Educator in Residence and have selected Andrew Bishop, Chair of Jazz & Contemporary Improvisation and Professor of Music at University of Michigan, to work with our young musicians throughout the day.

You will be stunned by the many entertainment opportunities at the FREE Michigan Jazz Festival. Please consider making a donation so that we can keep this great community resource free for many years to come. Thank you.

