George Bedard - History of American Music Series - Tribute to Carl Perkins
George Bedard - History of American Music Series - Tribute to Carl Perkins
In the 14th annual installation of Bedard’s History of American Music series, he will feature a tribute to rockabilly great Carl Perkins, including his classic songs “Honey Don’t”, “Blue Suede Shoes”, and “Dixie Fried”.
He will also explore the year 1963, from rock’n’roll and surf music to country and R&B. The band will perform music by artists of many genres, including George Jones, The Surfaris, Otis Redding, Little Johnny Taylor, and Bob Dylan.
The Ark
$35-$46.50
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Ark
barb@theark.org
The Ark
316 S. Main StreetAnn Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-761-1800
info@theark.org