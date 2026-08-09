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Great Lakes Cup Show at Yourist Studio Gallery

Great Lakes Cup Show at Yourist Studio Gallery

Yourist Studio Gallery presents the Great Lakes Cup Show, a juried exhibition and sale celebrating the artistry and innovation of ceramic artists from across the Great Lakes region. Showcasing more than 40 artists, the exhibition highlights one of ceramics' most versatile forms through a wide range of techniques, styles, and creative approaches.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors can browse and purchase one-of-a-kind ceramic cups, from functional pottery to sculptural works, and take home a piece from a Great Lakes artist.

Join us for the Opening Reception on Friday, October 23, from 6:30–8:30 p.m., where you'll have the opportunity to meet participating artists, enjoy refreshments, and celebrate this year's exhibition. Awards, including Best in Show, will be announced during the evening, and visitors can cast their vote for the People's Choice Award throughout the exhibition.

The exhibition also features works by invited artists Sandra Shaughnessy (MN), Samantha Purze (IN), Juliann Roush (MI), Britton Thorp (OH), Britney Smith (PA), and Alex Pratt (MI).

Exhibition Dates: October 23–November 14, 2026

Gallery Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 12:00–6:00 p.m.

Opening Reception: Friday, October 23, 2026, 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Yourist Studio Gallery
Every week through Nov 14, 2026.
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 06:00 PM

Event Supported By

Yourist Studio Gallery
734-662-4914
ysghappenings@gmail.com
https://www.youristpottery.com/news/index.html
Yourist Studio Gallery
6087 Jackson Road
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48105
734-662-4914
ysghappenings@gmail.com
https://www.youristpottery.com/news/index.html