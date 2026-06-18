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Guitarist Goran Ivanovic at Kerrytown Concert House

Guitarist Goran Ivanovic at Kerrytown Concert House

Join Croatian guitarist and composer Goran Ivanovic for an intimate evening of original music from his new album, Far Away Feeling.
Drawing on Balkan folk traditions, classical music, and contemporary acoustic guitar, Ivanovic creates a sound that is both deeply rooted and uniquely his own.
📍 Kerrytown Concert House
📅 June 25 • 7:30 PM
🎟️ Tickets:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guitarist-goran-ivanovic-live-at-kerrytown-concert-house-in-ann-arbor-tickets-1989920134690?aff=oddtdtcreator
"Restlessly innovative." — Los Angeles Times

Kerrytown Concert House
$35
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Goran Ivanovic
7082388490
goranguitar77@gmail.com
ivanovicgoran.com

Artist Group Info

Goran Ivanovic
goranguitar77@gmail.com
ivanovicgoran.com
Kerrytown Concert House
415 N. 4th Ave.
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-769-2999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com
https://www.kerrytownconcerthouse.com/