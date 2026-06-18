Guitarist Goran Ivanovic at Kerrytown Concert House

Join Croatian guitarist and composer Goran Ivanovic for an intimate evening of original music from his new album, Far Away Feeling.

Drawing on Balkan folk traditions, classical music, and contemporary acoustic guitar, Ivanovic creates a sound that is both deeply rooted and uniquely his own.

📍 Kerrytown Concert House

📅 June 25 • 7:30 PM

🎟️ Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guitarist-goran-ivanovic-live-at-kerrytown-concert-house-in-ann-arbor-tickets-1989920134690?aff=oddtdtcreator

"Restlessly innovative." — Los Angeles Times