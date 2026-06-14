Hallmark Channel stars are coming to Detroit! Hallmark Stars Live—hosted by fan-favorite Nikki DeLoach—is an interactive event where you can trade the summer sun for holiday fun and spend an exclusive evening with some of your favorite Hallmark Leading Men and Ladies, as they answer questions, tell stories from behind the scenes, and share a glimpse into who they are when the cameras stop rolling. You'll laugh, cry, and experience joy with the stars who bring you the most popular Christmas movies in the world!