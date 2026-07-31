For nearly thirty years, the Austin-based Hot Club of Cowtown has built a global brand on jaw-dropping musicianship, three-part harmonies, and exhilarating live shows. This legendary trio—celebrated for an authentic Texas virtuosity that effortlessly bridges Western swing and European hot jazz—is thrilled to return to the historic stage at The Ark. Over the years, this iconic listening room and its dedicated community have deeply helped shape the band’s career, making it one of the most meaningful stops on their tour routing. The band is incredibly eager to step back onto this familiar stage and reconnect with one of their absolute favorite Michigan audiences.