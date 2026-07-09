Jazz Quartet: There and Back Again

Coming to Ziggy's! There and Back Again and Chris Tabacznski's band each take a set for a great night of live jazz.

There and Back Again features the sounds of Joaquin Moore Galvan on saxophone, Milo Stout on piano, Daphne Titterington on bass, and Max Welterlen on drums. The quartet, made up of University of Michigan students, is a collaborative effort that seeks to showcase their compositions and arrangements of jazz, R&B, and pop standards. Perfect for a fun and engaging night of music for everyone!

Chris Tabacznski is a saxophonist and multi instrumentalist hailing from the metro Detroit area. He is one of the most versatile players of today specializing in everything from New Orleans jazz to John Coltrane. He plays regularly with Phil Ogilvie’s Rhythm Kings (P.O.R.K.) as well as many other jazz veterans of the Detroit and greater Michigan scene.