© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jazz Quartet: There and Back Again

Jazz Quartet: There and Back Again

Coming to Moonwinks Cafe! There and Back Again features the sounds of Joaquin Moore Galvan on saxophone, Milo Stout on piano, Daphne Titterington on bass, and Max Welterlen on drums. The quartet, made up of University of Michigan students, is a collaborative effort that seeks to showcase their compositions and arrangements of jazz, R&B, and pop standards. Perfect for a fun and engaging night of music for everyone!

Moonwinks Cafe
$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Artist Group Info

Joaquin Moore
joaquinemoore@gmail.com
Moonwinks Cafe
5151 Plymouth Rd
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48105
https://www.moonwinksa2.com/