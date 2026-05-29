Jeremy Chesman plays the 60-bell Lurie Carillon

The carillon is an instrument of bronze bells played via a keyboard and pedalboard. Summer carillon concerts are free and open to all, including to families and their pets. The music happens rain or shine. This season, all concerts are scheduled at Lurie Tower. When you arrive, take a program from the stand near the tower and have a seat outdoors wherever you like, or bring your own lawn chair or blanket (even your own picnic!). Concert staff wearing nametags will be available to answer questions or direct you to accessible restrooms and other facilities. For best acoustics, sit far enough away from the tower to have a direct line of sight to the bells.

Guest artist JEREMY CHESMAN is an artist, scholar, teacher, and healer (but he’s not as pretentious as he seems). He was the first person to graduate from the University of Michigan with a master’s degree in carillon performance (admittedly, a little ostentatious). He then went on to study at the Royal Carillon School of Belgium as a fellow of the Belgian American Educational Foundation, graduating with distinction. He subsequently earned a Doctor of Musical Arts in Organ Performance from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. During a global pandemic, he decided it would be a good time to earn a degree in Speech-Language Pathology with a focus on voice disorders.

Metered visitor parking is available behind the Walgreen Drama Center. Additional street parking along Bonisteel Blvd. is available after business hours, and metered visitor parking is available by the E.V. Moore Building (lot NC10), the North Campus Recreation Building (lot NC44), and the Art & Architecture Building (lot NC43).