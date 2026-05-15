Kismet - Kelsey Wyland Kistler

Exhibit will be viewable in the month of June with the opening reception on June 5, 6 pm to 8 pm. Kelsey Kistler will be presenting her mixed media work - color, black and white, and alternative process photographs.

“I am fascinated by environmental psychology, the unconscious, and the ways in which narrative and emotion have a way of emerging even when context is scarce. There is a playfulness and embrace of unpredictability inherent to my photographic approach, especially when working with analog media. I love the drama, heartbreak, and element of chance that comes with expired film, toy cameras, unique stocks, and experimental processing. I rise equally to the challenge of digital imaging by moving away from the purely evidential: into the manipulable, the abstract, and the surreality that comes with the suspension of time. In spaces, I’m drawn to found textures and discovered geometries. When photographing people - including myself - I am always in search of a hidden internality. In snapshot photography, “candid” merely implies spontaneity, while “to speak candidly” is to express oneself directly and honestly. I’m interested in the intersection of these two definitions. Kismet is a collection of work that spans several disparate projects, but which together are all in animated conversation with these recurrent themes.” - Kelsey Wyland Kistler