Sometimes loving our neighbors means looking out for those who may be most vulnerable in our community. Join us for a conversation about simple ways we can support and protect older adults, recognize when someone may need help, and learn how small acts of care can make a big difference.

Tuesday, June 16th, 2026, @ 10am-12noon in the Assisi Center, please join us for this important training to highlight the simple, practical ways people can check in on older adults, notice when someone might need help, and connect them to support. This is really about how we, as a community, can look out for and support vulnerable neighbors.

Sign-Up to RSVP here: https://stfrancisa2.wufoo.com/forms/loving-our-neighbors