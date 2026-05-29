Margaret Pan plays the 60-bell Lurie Carillon

The carillon is an instrument of bronze bells in a tower played via a keyboard and pedalboard. Summer carillon concerts are free and open to all, including to families and their pets. The music happens rain or shine. This season, all concerts are scheduled at Lurie Tower. When you arrive, take a program from the stand near the tower and have a seat outdoors wherever you like, or bring your own lawn chair or blanket (even your own picnic!). Concert staff wearing nametags will be available to answer questions or direct you to accessible restrooms and other facilities. For best acoustics, sit far enough away from the tower to have a direct line of sight to the bells.

MARGARET PAN is a freelance carillonneur based in Boston. She has performed around the world, including as a featured recitalist at festivals in Europe and North America and at congresses of the Guild of Carillonneurs in North America and the World Carillon Federation. She was winner of the 2017 international carillon competition in Springfield, Illinois, and third laureate in the 2019 Queen Fabiola competition in Mechelen, Belgium. Margaret has taught beginning students at the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Toronto, and given masterclasses at Yale University and in Toronto. She has also served on the GCNA Examination Committee for over a decade, initially as juror and currently as co-chair.

Margaret began studying carillon in 2007 at Princeton University, graduated from the Royal Carillon School in Belgium in 2012, and was a fellow at Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales, Florida in 2015. Her academic degrees (SB and PhD) are in physics and astrophysics, and she works as an astronomer at the Smithsonian Institution studying planetary dynamics in our and other solar systems.

Metered visitor parking is available behind the Walgreen Drama Center. Additional street parking along Bonisteel Blvd. is available after business hours, and metered visitor parking is available by the E.V. Moore Building (lot NC10), the North Campus Recreation Building (lot NC44), and the Art & Architecture Building (lot NC43).