Chicago’s own Natalie Lynch has a sound that ranges from classic country to rock & roll with undertones of folk and blues. The depth of her vocals add a layer of soul that commands your attention, sounding brand new and as old as time all at once. Many of her artistic influences are drawn from the likes of Bob Dylan, Waylon Jennings, Carol King, and Joni Mitchell. She can capture a room anywhere; from a Chicago dive, to a Mississippi juke joint or a New Orleans club, Natalie has the rare ability to bring raw power to any audience.