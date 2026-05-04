Native Plant Expo & Marketplace - Washtenaw County Conservation District
Native Plant Expo & Marketplace - Washtenaw County Conservation District
The Native Plant Expo & Marketplace offers one convenient location to shop for Michigan native plants from several Michigan native plant growers, learn how to establish and maintain native landscapes and connect with companies specializing in planning native landscapes for residents in Washtenaw County and the surrounding areas.
Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Washtenaw County Conservation District
7343028715
info@washtenawcd.org
Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds
5055 Ann Arbor Saline RoadAnn Arbor, Michigan 48103