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Native Plant Expo & Marketplace - Washtenaw County Conservation District

Native Plant Expo & Marketplace - Washtenaw County Conservation District

​The Native Plant Expo & Marketplace offers one convenient location to shop for Michigan native plants from several Michigan native plant growers, learn how to establish and maintain native landscapes and connect with companies specializing in planning native landscapes for residents in Washtenaw County and the surrounding areas.

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Washtenaw County Conservation District
7343028715
info@washtenawcd.org
washtenawcd.org
Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds
5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103
https://www.bragannarbor.net/go-to-the-home-show/