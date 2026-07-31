Nisson Glass Art Garden Show & Sale

Glass Artist Larry Nisson invites you to take in the sights and sounds of the fabulous glass art garden exhibit located right in the back yard of his Westside Ann Arbor home — and take a piece home with you!

Nisson Glass Art will be hosting its annual garden show and sale, with all proceeds from the show to benefit the Ann Arbor Art Center’s Art in Public Program. The show takes place in Nisson’s back yard- home to a menagerie of beautiful blown and fused glass pieces, colorfully arranged around the flowers, plants, and impressive water feature, that is a visual joy to all who visit!

Since 2018, The Ann Arbor Art Center (A2AC) has served as a catalyst for regional public art through the Art in Public (AiP) program. [they] believe the experience of art should be accessible and equitable to everyone; therefore, [they] collaborate with local organizations, businesses, and individuals to integrate high-quality creativity into the everyday lives of residents and visitors alike.

Also exhibiting work at the show is artist Wendy Bauer-Braun - a landscape painter and woodworker, whose passion for the outdoors inspires her work. Her paintings capture the calm shifts within daily landscapes, painted on wood panels, and complemented by her handmade frames. (Together with her husband, they make fine furniture at their home studio as well.) Wendy’s works have been at venues such as Kerrytown Concert House, Found Gallery in Kerrytown, Westside Art Hop and The Ann Arbor Original Art Fair.