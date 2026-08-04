NO-FEAR GUIDE TO SOCIAL VIDEO

Is your business ready to stand out on social media? Do you want to create engaging video content but feel intimidated by the process? Join BrightWorks Coworking for a free, hands-on workshop designed to help you push past the "cringe" and start filming with confidence.

This interactive session is tailored specifically for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and aspiring content creators. You will learn the practical steps needed to turn your smartphone into a powerful marketing tool. Led by industry experts Jessi Greenlee (That’s Good Marketing) and Shriti Chowdhury (Oxford Companies), this workshop covers the essential skills required to produce professional-looking video content for your brand.

What You Will Learn:

Fundamental Techniques: How to effectively film people, places, and products using your smartphone.

Creative Variety: Methods for incorporating movement and keeping your audience engaged.

Strategic Decision Making: Understanding when to refine your footage and when it is better to reshoot.

Gear Essentials: Which accessories are actually useful and which you can skip.

Building Confidence: How to overcome the discomfort of being on camera and find your authentic voice.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, Aug. 24

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: BrightWorks Coworking, 777 Building, Ann Arbor, MI

This event is free to the public, but advance registration is requested. Please bring your smartphone to participate in the hands-on exercises.