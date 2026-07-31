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Parkridge SummerFest & Joe Dulin Community Day

Parkridge SummerFest & Joe Dulin Community Day

The 16th Annual Parkridge SummerFest & Joe Dulin Community Day serves to celebrate the culture and community of the Parkridge neighborhood in Ypsilanti. All are welcome at the event that offers a nonprofit and health resource fair, paid food and merchandise vendors, live local R&B music, kid's activities, FREE food, and much more. We hope to see you there!

Parkridge Park
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Parkridge SummerFest Committee
parkridgesummerfest@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/celebratingourcommunity
Parkridge Park
791 Harriet St
Ypsilanti, Michigan 48197
https://cityofypsilanti.com/facilities/facility/details/Parkridge-Park-4