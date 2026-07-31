Parkridge SummerFest & Joe Dulin Community Day
Parkridge SummerFest & Joe Dulin Community Day
The 16th Annual Parkridge SummerFest & Joe Dulin Community Day serves to celebrate the culture and community of the Parkridge neighborhood in Ypsilanti. All are welcome at the event that offers a nonprofit and health resource fair, paid food and merchandise vendors, live local R&B music, kid's activities, FREE food, and much more. We hope to see you there!
Parkridge Park
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Parkridge SummerFest Committee
parkridgesummerfest@gmail.com
Parkridge Park
791 Harriet StYpsilanti, Michigan 48197