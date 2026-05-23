Phil Ogilvie's Rhythm Kings
Phil Ogilvie's Rhythm Kings
10-piece big band led by Chris Smith, specializing in hot jazz of the 1920s and 30s. Jelly Roll Morton, King Oliver, Duke Ellington and other jazz legends are prominent in their repertoire. Great for listening or dancing.
Zal Gaz Grotto
Every week through Jun 28, 2026.
Sunday: 05:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Sunday: 05:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Event Supported By
Zal Gaz Grotto
734-663-1202
zalgazgrottoa2@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Phil Ogilvie's Rhythm Kings
cdsmith68@gmail.com
Zal Gaz Grotto
2070 West StadiumAnn Arbor, Michigan 48103