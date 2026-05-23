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Phil Ogilvie's Rhythm Kings

Phil Ogilvie's Rhythm Kings

10-piece big band led by Chris Smith, specializing in hot jazz of the 1920s and 30s. Jelly Roll Morton, King Oliver, Duke Ellington and other jazz legends are prominent in their repertoire. Great for listening or dancing.

Zal Gaz Grotto
Every week through Jun 28, 2026.
Sunday: 05:00 PM - 08:00 PM

Event Supported By

Zal Gaz Grotto
734-663-1202
zalgazgrottoa2@gmail.com
zalgaz.org

Artist Group Info

Phil Ogilvie's Rhythm Kings
cdsmith68@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/porkjazz
Zal Gaz Grotto
2070 West Stadium
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103