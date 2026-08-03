Porch Fest Farmington

4-8 pm Saturday, August 8, 2026

Porch Fest Farmington is a grass roots community event giving local musicians a chance to play in front of small but friendly crowds while building upon Farmington’s sense of place and community.

Our first time out, we intended to keep it small emphasizing quality over quantity, and we nailed it.

Porch Fest Farmington features a strong line up of established musicians: Libby DeCamp, Tim Diaz, Scott Thompson, Lily Bowen, Andy Ried, Noel Dyer, Nick James and the Michael Varverakis Trio.

Each act brings a unique and individual style to the historic neighborhoods of Farmington. Comprising folk, pop, rock and jazz, PFF has something for all music lovers.

Free to attend, audiences are encouraged to show the musicians their appreciation at the tip jar or at our on-line site: https://linktr.ee/porchfestfarmington

Our first three porches sit just west of Farmington and south of Grand river. Our last porch of the day is at the Skep Space on Grand River. Spanning less than 0.7 of a mile, it’s walkable even carrying lawn chairs.

Contact:

James Aren

248-497-1391

farmingtonmimusic@gmail.com

Instagram: @porchfestfarmington

