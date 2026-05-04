Protecting My Community: Elder Abuse Awareness Workshop
Protecting My Community: Elder Abuse Awareness Workshop
Community! Support! Resilience! Advocacy! It takes a village and a community to make sure our elders are protected. This presentation will shine a light on why our elders are open to abuse and five things we can ALL do protect elders in our community. This presentation is our safe space and is being honored for World Elder Abuse Awareness Month and Juneteenth. Please come join in the conversation!
Ypsilanti District Library-Whittaker Branch
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Catholic Charities Washtenaw County
(734) 971-9781, Ext. 8
rdawsonbaglien@ccwcwashtenaw.org
Ypsilanti District Library-Whittaker Branch
5577 Whittaker RdYpsilanti, Michigan 48197
734-482-4110