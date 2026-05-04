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Protecting My Community: Elder Abuse Awareness Workshop

Protecting My Community: Elder Abuse Awareness Workshop

Community! Support! Resilience! Advocacy! It takes a village and a community to make sure our elders are protected. This presentation will shine a light on why our elders are open to abuse and five things we can ALL do protect elders in our community. This presentation is our safe space and is being honored for World Elder Abuse Awareness Month and Juneteenth. Please come join in the conversation!

Ypsilanti District Library-Whittaker Branch
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Catholic Charities Washtenaw County
(734) 971-9781, Ext. 8
rdawsonbaglien@ccwcwashtenaw.org
ccwcwashtenaw.org
Ypsilanti District Library-Whittaker Branch
5577 Whittaker Rd
Ypsilanti, Michigan 48197
734-482-4110
https://www.ypsilibrary.org