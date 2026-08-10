Reagan: His Life and Legend with Max Boot
Reagan: His Life and Legend with Max Boot
Max Boot, the distinguished political columnist, illuminates the untold story of Ronald Reagan, revealing the man behind the mythology. With its revelatory insights, Boot depicts a man with a good-versus-evil worldview derived from his moralistic upbringing and Hollywood westerns.
Join us for a conversation about the actor-turned-politician whose telegenic leadership ushered in a transformative conservative era in American politics and remained a man of profound contradictions, even to those closest to him.
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
FREE to the public
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
(734)205-0569
terra.brock@nara.gov
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
1000 Beal Ave.Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
(734) 205-0555
ford.library@nara.gov