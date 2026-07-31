Rodney Crowell
Rodney Crowell
Rodney Crowell is the songwriter’s songwriter and an icon among giants. Native Texan, Crowell is a multi-Grammy Award-winning troubadour with fifteen number one hits. Over the course of his career, Crowell has gracefully blended his own mainstream success as an artist with a prolific catalog of songs cut by the likes of Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Keith Urban and more, making him a master among his peers.
The Ark
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
The Ark
316 S. Main StreetAnn Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-761-1800
info@theark.org