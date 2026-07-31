Selwyn Birchwood
Selwyn Birchwood
Rolling Stone calls award-winning Florida musician Selwyn Birchwood “a remarkable, contemporary bluesman…a powerhouse young guitarist and soulful vocalist.” Now, this mesmerizing guitarist, lap steel master and cinematic songwriter unleashes the powerful new self-produced album, Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues, further blazing his own musical trail.
The Ark
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
The Ark
316 S. Main StreetAnn Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-761-1800
info@theark.org