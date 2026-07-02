Southern Rapture by Eric Coble

Based on a true story! The year is 1996 and a Southern theatre company has somehow obtained the rights to perform the award-winning theatrical epic Rapture In America. The play is due to open in 4 days, and citizens are so alarmed about the gay content, strong language, and brief male nudity that the entire city is in an uproar. A battle of wills, morals, the press, the church, the government, the arts, the law, the playwright, the police, and a one-winged angel armed with pepper spray ensues. And thanks to a disastrous live TV interview, the whole nation is watching to see if the show will indeed go on…

Content Warning - Like the play it is about, Southern Rapture contains strong language and brief, non-sexual male nudity.

Thursdays, Fridays, & Saturdays @ 7:30pm, Sunday & Wednesday @ 2:00pm

