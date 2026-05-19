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Summer crop Seedling giveaway + Golden Birthday Party

Summer crop Seedling giveaway + Golden Birthday Party

May 22nd at 4 pm, Growing Hope will provide free seedlings to community members for pick-up in celebration of its 22nd birthday, while supplies last. This event will feature desserts and an evening of community building at the Urban Farm. Weather permitting, participants of all ages can enjoy a bounce house, music, and refreshments. This event is free and open to the community; no registration required.

Growing Hope Urban Farm & Garden
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026

Event Supported By

Growing Hope
7347868401
info@growinghope.net
Growing Hope

Artist Group Info

josiah@growinghope.net
Growing Hope Urban Farm & Garden
922 W Michigan Ave
Ypsilanti, Michigan 48197
7347868401
josiah@growinghope.net
www.growinghope.net