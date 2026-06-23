Surround Sound x YORK: Guided tasting and listening

A guided tasting and listening experience at YORK Food & Drink in Ann Arbor.

Travel the Loire Valley through four intentional pairings of wine and live solo piano, exploring a shared language of restraint, elegance, structure, and movement.

From the saline edge of the Atlantic to the vibrant lift of sparkling Vouvray, each wine is thoughtfully paired with music from France by Claude Debussy, Jean-Philippe Rameau, and Frédéric Chopin.

Limited seating available.