Surround Sound x YORK: Guided tasting and listening
Surround Sound x YORK: Guided tasting and listening
A guided tasting and listening experience at YORK Food & Drink in Ann Arbor.
Travel the Loire Valley through four intentional pairings of wine and live solo piano, exploring a shared language of restraint, elegance, structure, and movement.
From the saline edge of the Atlantic to the vibrant lift of sparkling Vouvray, each wine is thoughtfully paired with music from France by Claude Debussy, Jean-Philippe Rameau, and Frédéric Chopin.
Limited seating available.
York
$80
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Surround Sound
562-355-5977
surroundsoundsalonconcerts@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Don Atkins
surroundsoundsalonconcerts@gmail.com
York
1928 Packard St.Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
7346620798
cthomas@yorka2.com